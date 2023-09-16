Sauti Sol’s Bien survives nasty accident, thanks God

By Ahmad Muto

Bien Baraza, one quarter of multi-award winning Kenyan boy band Sauti Sol survived a grisly accident on Friday, September 15, 2023 while driving.

The singer got out of his German made car, a Porsche Cayenne, unscathed and quickly shared a photo of the front of the badly damaged vehicle.

“Thank God I made it out alive,” he captioned the photo shared his Instagram stories.

Bien last performed in Kampala in June 2023 with the other band mates – Savara Mudigi, Polycarop Otieno and Willis Chimano – sharing a stage with American R&B group Boyz II Men at the Kololo Ceremonial Grounds.

It was the quartet’s last performance here following the announcement in May that they are to take an indefinite hiatus after a world tour in five cities in the US, 10 gigs in Europe and four more in Canada between May and September 2023.