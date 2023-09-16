Saturday, September 16, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Top News Sauti Sol’s Bien survives nasty accident, thanks God
Top News

Sauti Sol’s Bien survives nasty accident, thanks God

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Ahmad Muto

Bien Baraza, one quarter of multi-award winning Kenyan boy band Sauti Sol survived a grisly accident on Friday, September 15, 2023 while driving.

The singer got out of his German made car, a Porsche Cayenne, unscathed and quickly shared a photo of the front of the badly damaged vehicle.

“Thank God I made it out alive,” he captioned the photo shared his Instagram stories.

Bien last performed in Kampala in June 2023 with the other band mates – Savara Mudigi, Polycarop Otieno and Willis Chimano – sharing a stage with American R&B group Boyz II Men at the Kololo Ceremonial Grounds.  

It was the quartet’s last performance here following the announcement in May that they are to take an indefinite hiatus after a world tour in five cities in the US, 10 gigs in Europe and four more in Canada between May and September 2023.

You may also like

I am above DJ battles, Shiru brags

Cindy Vs Sheebah: A battle that lived up to its billing

PICTURES: Excitement as revellers gear up for Sheebah/Cindy battle

Cindy/Sheebah battle to go to London, Dubai this November

Maurice Kirya urges artistes to embrace TikTok

PICTURES: Maurice Kirya delivers at Serena show

MC Kats files two police cases against Alien Skin

How it went down at ‘The Wave’ screening

Sinach arrives in Uganda for concert this Friday

Why Uncle Mo wanted lockdown to stay longer

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.