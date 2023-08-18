Saturday, August 19, 2023
Sauti Sol upset Khaligraph Jones over cheap farewell concert tickets

By Ahmad Muto

Multi award-winning Kenyan music quartet Sauti Sol set an entrance fee for their farewell concert at home as a group that left fellow artiste, rapper Khaligraph Jones, fuming. The group set their VIP ticket at sh520,000 (Ksh20,000) and ordinary at sh170,000 (Ksh6,500).

The concert, for which tickets have already sold out, dubbed Sol Fest, is set for November 2, and 4, 2023 at the Uhuru Gardens.

Khaligraph expressed his disappointment in a media interview, stating that the tickets should have been priced at sh2.6m (Ksh100,000), given the group’s status and contribution to Kenyan music.

“Sauti Sol, you let me down by charging Ksh20,000. You could have put it at Ksh100,000. Sauti Sol has paid their dues. These guys are trailblazers. They are the biggest to ever come from this country. Not even I can come and say I am above them,” he told Kenyan digital platform SPM Buzz.

Khaligraph said he would personally price his farewell concert differently, at sh1.3m (ksh50,000).

In May, the boy band consisting of Savara Mudigi, Bien Baraza, Polycarp Otieno and Willis Chimano announced they were to take a hiatus from working together after a series of shows across the world – five cities in the US, host 10 gigs in Europe and four more in Canada – between May and September 2023.

As part of their farewell calendar, they performed at the Kololo Ceremonial Grounds in Kampala on Sunday, June 11, 2023 with American R&B group Boyz II Men.

The group was formed in Nairobi, Kenya in 2005 as an acapella group and later became a quartet when Otieno joined with the guitar and they acquired the name Sauti Sol.

