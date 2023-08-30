Sauti Sol finally responds to protests over farewell concert tickets

By Ahmad Muto

Kenyan boy band Sauti Sol has finally responded to protestation from a section of their fans after it emerged the entrance fee to their farewell concert dubbed Sol Fest at home as a group is below their status, while others argue the pricing is beyond the reach of many Kenyans.

Recall two weeks ago, Kenyan rapper Khaligraph Jones expressed disappointment after learning that the VIP ticket to the concert was set at Ksh20,000 (Ush520,000) and ordinary at Ksh6,500 (Ush170,000). He argued that the tickets should have been priced at Ksh100,000 (sh2.6 million) given the group’s contribution to Kenyan music.

The quartet has now defended the ticket prices revealing the reason while speaking to Kenyan content creators. Far from Khaligraph’s suggestion, some Kenyans have complained to them that the tickets are expensive. Savara, one quarter of the group said they considered the rising cost of living and its impact on organizing a concert, so found it fair considering they have been singing for 20 years. And Bien added that it is worth their music catalogue.

“We have been together for 20 years. That ticket price is worth the 20 years we have been together,” said Bien.

The farewell concert is set for November 2 and 4, 2023 at the Uhuru Gardens.

In May, the boy band consisting of Savara Mudigi, Bien Baraza, Polycarp Otieno and Willis Chimano announced they were to take an indefinite hiatus.

They performed at the Kololo Ceremonial Grounds, Kampala on Sunday, June 11, 2012 with American R&B group, Boyz II Men as part of their farewell calendar.