Sauti Sol ban Eric Omondi from attending concert

By Ahmad Muto

Boy band Sauti Sol has banned fellow Kenyan entertainer Eric Omondi from attending their upcoming concert, Sol Fest.

The quartet put out a statement through their vocalist Bien-Aime Baraza, asking stand-up comedian Omondi not to get within 500 metres of their concert venue.

He told the comedian that his big mouth is the cause of all his woes with musicians.

Baraza, who has been the most hostile towards Omondi, also revealed he has filed a restraining order against the comedian.

Sauti Sol Performing for revellers at the Afropalooza Festival in Lugogo, Kampala on Sunday, October 9, 2022. Photo by Ivan Kabuye

The provocative Omondi earlier assured the quartet that he was going to show up at the concert with a bang, in the company of 20 dogs, claiming that he suspects there are Kenyan artistes that might want to hurt him.

Omondi and the artistes have had a bad relationship starting in 2021 when he accused the group of failing Kenyan music because they are no longer creative, the reason they curtain raise for other African artistes instead of being the headlining acts.

In January 2022, Baraza and Omondi clashed at a Konshens’ concert, where the former was a curtain-raiser for the Jamaican dancehall star.

The last time Omondi trolled the band was when Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz showed up during their presidential campaigns and performed at a Raila Odinga campaign.

He accused Kenyan musicians of not being good enough for the gig.