Saudi Arabia housemaid reports Spice Diana’s father to Police over fraud

By Andrew Kwagala

The Police are investigating singer Spice Diana’s father, only identified as Zibira, over allegedly obtaining money by false pretense from Hasifa Kazibwe, a resident of Mpererwe, a Kampala suburb.

Kazibwe said she was working as a housemaid in Saudi Arabia when towards the end of 2018, she decided to process passports for her two children.

She said one of her friends (Mama Acram) from Mpererwe recommended Zibira, who had just processed a passport for her child.

Kazibwe was connected to Zibira and they used to talk on her friend’s phone because Zibira had no smartphone.

Kazibwe alleged that Zibira asked for sh700,000 to process passports for the two children.

Zibira is accused of obtaining money by false pretense. Photo by Andrew Kwagala

He later told her that one child would get the passport early, but the other would take longer because his national Identity had issues with the names.

Zibira allegedly told Kazibwe they needed to process another identity card, which required sh150,000 and the money was sent to him.

Kazibwe waited till the COVID-19 pandemic struck in 2020, but there was still no passport, yet Zibira had told her that it was going be express.

After a long wait, Ziriba’s daughter, known as Bridget, contacted Kazibwe, saying she was given sh250,000 by her father to process one passport and this left Kazibwe wondering why only one passport.

Kazibwe eventually got one passport after COVID-19 and her son went abroad in 2021.

Trouble came with the second passport. Every time Kazibwe would ask what was going on with it, Zibira would tell her that he was working on it until she came back from Saudi Arabia in February 2022.

On meeting Zibira, he allegedly told Kazibwe that the national identity card of her son would be out soon, then he would process the pasport.

She said as time went on, Zibira stopped picking her calls.

Kazibwe got fade up with Zibira’s silence and ran to Kanyanya Police Station and opened up a case ref no 42/12/12/22 against him.