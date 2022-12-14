Sasha Ferguson in Iganga charity drive

By Joan Murungi



The wife of TV anchor Canary Mugume, Fiona Nagirinya alias Sasha Ferguson, has organised a soccer tournament in Iganga to enhance her charity campaign.

The proceeds from the games that happened at Volta Arena, Bukoto were chanelled towards buying sewing machines for jobless young mothers and girls that have dropped out of school to help them earn them a living.

“When we went on ground, we talked to these young girls and got to know their interests. They want to work and earn a living. Since their interest is in tailoring, we are going to buy them sewing machines and teach them how to sew,” Ferguson said.

The campaign has been happening for the past three years under Ferguson’s Leave No Girl charity organisation and holding this tournament has helped her solicit more funds.

Sasha says this fundraising activity that engages everyone has helped them get assistance from people, companies and organisations.

“Not everyone is interested in charity and this is the only way we can get them involved even without them knowing that they are doing charity. Some people bought tickets to attend and even never showed up,” Ferguson said.

Attendance tickets went for sh20,000 and all the teams that participated contributed money to out-compete each other.

The teams were 10 in number, including Vibes FC, Wender FC, Nyanya Mbisi FC and Tumwayini FC.

Meanwhile, Nyanya Mbisi Football Club emerged the winner and it was awarded a trophy and a cash prize of sh1m.

Revellers also had fun through playing board games, pool table and video games.

The event that started at midday ended at 10:00pm.

Ferguson can proudly say this exercise was a success.