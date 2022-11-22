Sasha Brighton publicly praises boyfriend in October, relationship ends in November

By Mariam Nakalema

Singer Sasha Brighton, after praising her man at musician Chris Evans’ concert at Freedom City, Namasuba on Entebbe Road, on October 28, has come out crying after the relationship ended.

On October 28, a loved-up Sasha said of her then boyfriend of nearly two years: “l can’t separate with my man because he is my manager, my lover and the father of my child. l am expecting many things from him. I have settled now.”

Their baby is nine months old.

Today on November 22, news circulated on social media that the relationship had run its course. In an audio message, Sasha seems inconsolable.

Serena Bata, her fellow musician, offered advice to Sasha through her Facebook page.

“I feel so broken deep inside about those men who find you on your way hustling to the top and promise you heaven and earth yet they are fakers living a whole life of fakeness. Sasha Brighton Kalungi, I know what you are going through, sister, because I was once there, but be strong all will be well. l am advising all the upcoming female musicians not to give them a chance to take you off your dreams,” said Serena Bata, who was once in a relationship with embattled socialite Sipapa.

She tagged other female musicians who have swam in similar waters; Brown Shugar, Leila Kayondo and Liane.

It is well known that Sasha Brighton was once in a relationship with socialite Herbert Shonga although their relationship did not last long.

Dorothy Shonga, Herbert Shonga’s former wife, also hinted on Sasha’s situation, urging other women to take care.



“Word of advice! If you have not yet conceived now, when ready, do it with a responsible person,” said Dorothy.