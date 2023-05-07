Sunday, May 7, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Latest News Sasha Brighton blasted over Isma Olaxess comment
Latest News

Sasha Brighton blasted over Isma Olaxess comment

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Alex Balimwikngu

Following the sudden death of sharp-tongued Isma Olaxess the chair person of the Uganda Bloggers Association, many people have come out to eulogize him.

Whereas some have chosen to say the good things, others think Karma caught up with the popular blogger.

 One such person was singer Sasha Brighton who was roasted for her ‘untimely’ comment on the deceased. She was lectured on respecting the dead.

“Can’t forget whatever u said about me but I forgive u so u can rest well Jajja,” she wrote. It opened a can of worms.

“Just type R.I.P and shut-up,” a one Josh Josha said.

 “You had the liberty of forgiving him while he was alive.  Just shut up and concentrate on improving your bad music,” Emmanuel Wephukulu said.

Sasha Brighton was adamant that her statement was necessary.  Many more guided her.

“Thanks for your forgiveness but next time don’t wait until one is dead to forgive learn how to forgive in the shortest time ever forgive each and every day you might die without forgiving someone,” a one Eunice said.

Isma Olaxess will be buried in Nkokonjeru today at 4pm.

You may also like

Bring Olaxess’ murderers to justice- Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba

Actor John Segawa scoffs at Balaam over Musician’s Federation approval

Nonini claims leaving Kenya changed his life

Photos: Low turn up at Crysto Panda’s turn up show

Liam Voice’s mother pressurizes him for grandchild

Lwasa has never seen my nakedness-Diana Nabatanzi

UAP Old Mutual sponsors 5th IBAU conference

I am still on good terms with Rema, says Kenzo

Match fixing: FUFA suspends eight after probe

Cindy shares first video with her adorable son

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.