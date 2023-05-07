Sasha Brighton blasted over Isma Olaxess comment

By Alex Balimwikngu

Following the sudden death of sharp-tongued Isma Olaxess the chair person of the Uganda Bloggers Association, many people have come out to eulogize him.

Whereas some have chosen to say the good things, others think Karma caught up with the popular blogger.

One such person was singer Sasha Brighton who was roasted for her ‘untimely’ comment on the deceased. She was lectured on respecting the dead.

“Can’t forget whatever u said about me but I forgive u so u can rest well Jajja,” she wrote. It opened a can of worms.

“Just type R.I.P and shut-up,” a one Josh Josha said.

“You had the liberty of forgiving him while he was alive. Just shut up and concentrate on improving your bad music,” Emmanuel Wephukulu said.

Sasha Brighton was adamant that her statement was necessary. Many more guided her.

“Thanks for your forgiveness but next time don’t wait until one is dead to forgive learn how to forgive in the shortest time ever forgive each and every day you might die without forgiving someone,” a one Eunice said.

Isma Olaxess will be buried in Nkokonjeru today at 4pm.