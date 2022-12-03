Saturday, December 3, 2022
SA’s Costa Titch, Nigerian Ruger to headline end-of-year concert

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

Nigerian singer Michael Adebayo, also known as Ruger, alongside South Africa’s king of Amapiano music, Costa Titch, are slated to perform at Garden City Rooftop on December 31.

The duo will perform alongside Ugandan artistes like Vinka, Kataleya and Kandle and the Ugandan Babe from the UK.

There will also be mixes from female Deejay Vee alongside Maker Breaker.

This will be the second time Ruger and Costa Titch are performing in Uganda. The last time they staged concerts in Uganda, they left revellers yearning for more, the reason they are returning.

The event has been organised by Kash Events a service marketing communications company and sponsored by New Vision, Urban TV and The Kampala Sun.

Early bird tickets go for 80k, 100k at the gate, while tables go for sh3m, sh5m and sh10m.

According to Kenneth Oduka, the marketing manager broadcast at Vision Group, there will be a chance for viewers to win tickets via The Kampala Sun socials and website as well, as Urban TV’s music programmes Tumbiiza Wish List and Fun Plus.

