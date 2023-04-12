Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Top News Sandra Teta returns, Weasel thinking of wedding
Top News

Sandra Teta returns, Weasel thinking of wedding

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Weasel is over the moon following the return of his baby mama, Sandra Teta, who left for Rwanda in August 2022 after a beating that nearly left her unrecognisable.

At the time, the public and women’s rights organisations spoke out against the singer’s behaviour, but the most vocal person was his sister-in-law, Daniella Atim, who wanted the law to take its course.

Teta alleged that child neglect was one of the reasons for that episode of domestic violence.

Weasel has revealed that Teta has since returned after over nine months that saw him at least mimic maturity in many ways, and he is now planning a kukyala ceremony.

Recall that after mama of two Teta left, Weasel trimmed off his trademark dreads, sparking rumours that it was an order by her parents as a precondition for her return.

At his brother Jose Chameleone’s Gwanga Mujje concert presser early this year, Weasel noted that he was fixing his image for his introduction ceremony.

And also in January 2023, he committed to being ready to become a good husband and suggested marrying Teta.

You may also like

Ziza Bafana stings Bebe Cool over giving reckless cheating tip to women

Cynthia writes touching tribute to dad Elly Tumwine on first posthumous birthday

Salvado reveals why he won’t let his wife take a corporate job

Iron sheets scandal: Kitutu’s bail ruling for today   

Bright House tour headed for Jinja

Stop feeling entitled, Bebe Cool warns young musicians

Bahati questions wife over sharing private conversation

I was about to quit modelling when I succeeded – Aamito Lagum

I cannot do a collabo with Chameleone, claims faded musician Rocky Giant

Ziza Bafana reported to police after failing to perform at Easter show

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.