Sam Okello appointed UPRS board chairperson

By Alfred Byenkya

The Uganda Performing Rights Society (UPRS) has announced the appointment of veteran northern Uganda musician Sam Okello Kelo as their new board chairperson.

The announcement was made on the social media platforms of the society on Saturday, March 18, 2023.

“Congratulations to Sam Okello Kelo on his appointment as the new Chairperson of the Board of Uganda Performing Rights Society,” a statement from UPRS stated.

The development was welcomed by the Uganda Musicians Association which said they are thrilled to see a seasoned and passionate music industry leader like him join the organisation.

“We believe that his expertise and vision will greatly benefit the society and our music community as a whole. We look forward to working closely with Mr. Okello and the entire board to further the interests of Ugandan musicians and ensure that our rights are protected and our work is properly recognised and compensated.”

According to his biography, Sam Okello Kelo was born December 8, 1969 and is a musician, actor, and comedian.

He is also the founder of Hope North, a secondary school and sanctuary for young victims of the war, in northern Uganda.

Okello was abducted by the Lord’s Resistance Army rebels at the age of 16 when he was on his way to school.

He was then taken to Syria for training by the rebel group, before being brought back to Uganda and deployed to fight the Government.

Okello later escaped and came to Kampala to live with his uncle.

While in Kampala, he did odd jobs as he was at Makerere University pursuing his diploma in performing arts.

After his graduation, he joined Ntinda-based Ndere Troupe and used this opportunity to play many roles as a dancer, musician, actor, choreographer, cultural promoter, trainer, and arts director.