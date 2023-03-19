Salvador to perform in Zambia in April

By Alfred Byenkya

Comedian Patrick Idringi alias Salvador will have a comedy show in Zambia on April 6, 2023.

The show will take place at Music Club EastPark Mall in the city of Lusaka.

Salvador will perform alongside Zambian comedians such as Henry B.J. Phiri, Mumba Makumba, Aubrey Luo, Paul Lukwesa, Jonas Mumba and Daliso Chapeau.

Salvador has held comedy shows in different African countries such as Nigeria, Malawi, Zambia, South Africa and Kenya.

Salvador’s biggest show in Uganda, Africa Laughs, was on October 28, 2022 at the Kololo Airstrip.

The show featured a number of international comedians such as Eric Omondi from Kenya, Gordons from Nigeria, Q- Dube from Zimbabwe, South Africa’s Celestie Ntuli and Daliso Chapeau from Zambia.

Local comedians like Dr. Hilary Okello and Agnes Akite plus singers Azawi and Ykee Benda also performed.