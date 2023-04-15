Salvado, Madrat & Chiko crack up Explore West revellers on Queen Elizabeth park trip



By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

As part of the Explore Uganda series, Explore West tourism campaign came alive on Friday, April 14, with guests setting off for Queen Elizabeth National Park.

The campaign, organised by the Ministry of Tourism and its partners, is aimed at boosting local tourism in the western region of Uganda. The campaign kicked off on Wednesday, April 12 and will run until Sunday, April 16.

On Friday, tourism state minister Martin Mugara Bahinduka flagged off the team to Queen Elizabeth National Park.

Comedians Patrick Idringi aka Salvado, Madrat and Chiko, among others, who also doubled as influencers, were on board to serve revellers an overdose of laughter in a comedy night show.

Unlike other times where comedians rehearse their skits, this edition was quite different because the jokes cracked were from within and around the environment, something that made it more relatable and lively.



One of those jokes that stood out was by comedy duo Madrat and Chiko, with Chiko advising the diminutive Madrat to use the Kazinga Channel and cross over to the Virunga Mountains on the other side of the DR Congo as this area has people who look like him.

There were numerous stop-overs, with influencers interacting with the locals in the communities.



The revellers were also treated to a dance party.



