Salvado reveals why he won’t let his wife take a corporate job

By Ahmad Muto

In a tweet, comedian Patrick Salvado Idringi said: “Every woman employed in the corporate world has a work husband and the real husband normally has no idea.”

He continued: “Every working class ‘corporate’ married woman has a lover at work… and the husband usually has no idea bse he’s also with his lover at work.”

Salvado’s statement ruffled a number of feathers.

Asked about why he said such yet he has a corporate woman – Daphine Frankstock – for a wife, Salvado revealed that this is why he decided to work with her after all that he experienced in the corporate world.

“Hehehe that’s why she’s self-employed… the things I witnessed in the corporate world, I said I have to work with my wife.”

Salvado joined MTN Uganda in 2007 as a telecom engineer until 2011 when he quit to focus on comedy.

A section of male public figures agreed with Salvado and wondered why people took offense.

Media personality James Onen alias Fatboy, who has radical social opinions, wrote: “The most painful truth of today. These streets ain’t easy for the Boy Child.”

Another media guy, Brian Mckenzie, wondered why people were upset: “Why are people not happy with this tweet? Why would you get triggered? Unless…”