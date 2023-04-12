Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Top News Salvado reveals why he won’t let his wife take a corporate job
Top News

Salvado reveals why he won’t let his wife take a corporate job

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Ahmad Muto

In a tweet, comedian Patrick Salvado Idringi said: “Every woman employed in the corporate world has a work husband and the real husband normally has no idea.”

He continued: “Every working class ‘corporate’ married woman has a lover at work… and the husband usually has no idea bse he’s also with his lover at work.”

Salvado’s statement ruffled a number of feathers.

Asked about why he said such yet he has a corporate woman – Daphine Frankstock – for a wife, Salvado revealed that this is why he decided to work with her after all that he experienced in the corporate world.

Hehehe that’s why she’s self-employed… the things I witnessed in the corporate world, I said I have to work with my wife.”

Salvado joined MTN Uganda in 2007 as a telecom engineer until 2011 when he quit to focus on comedy.

A section of male public figures agreed with Salvado and wondered why people took offense.

Media personality James Onen alias Fatboy, who has radical social opinions, wrote: “The most painful truth of today. These streets ain’t easy for the Boy Child.”

Another media guy, Brian Mckenzie, wondered why people were upset: “Why are people not happy with this tweet? Why would you get triggered? Unless…”

You may also like

Ziza Bafana stings Bebe Cool over giving reckless cheating tip to women

Sandra Teta returns, Weasel thinking of wedding

Cynthia writes touching tribute to dad Elly Tumwine on first posthumous birthday

Iron sheets scandal: Kitutu’s bail ruling for today   

Bright House tour headed for Jinja

Stop feeling entitled, Bebe Cool warns young musicians

Bahati questions wife over sharing private conversation

I was about to quit modelling when I succeeded – Aamito Lagum

I cannot do a collabo with Chameleone, claims faded musician Rocky Giant

Ziza Bafana reported to police after failing to perform at Easter show

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.