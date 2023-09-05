Salvado joins Twitterati to bash Nigerian over ‘hell on earth’ Uganda post

By Hussein Kiganda

Ugandans on Twitter (UoT) lashed out at an internet user known as Uncle Koke, a Nigerian comedian who claimed that Uganda resembled “hell on earth” due to its dusty roads and the constant noise of bodabodas (motorcycle taxis) throughout the city.

Recounting his visits to three East African countries – Uganda, Kenya, and Rwanda – the comedian stated that he found Rwanda and Kenya to be more appealing destinations, and he expressed a desire to revisit them, unlike Uganda, which he believed fell short of his expectations.

“I visited Uganda, Rwanda and Kenya as a Nigerian and I can tell you for free, Kenya was the most developed and more prosperous and fun to be place with beautiful people. Rwanda was very clean, but the society looks like a programmed society. People don’t really do much, everyone looks scared of something that I really don’t know, but it seems like everyone is just too scared of something, but it’s a beautiful country with beautiful people, especially their women.

“Uganda is like hell on earth, very dusty and too many bikes. I didn’t see any luxurious car on the road in Uganda. People look very poor and street kids begging. If I am to return to East Africa again, I will visit Rwanda and Kenya, but will never want to visit Uganda,” the user wrote in one of his posts.

In response to Uncle Koke’s comments, Ugandans roasted him while highlighting the beauty of their nation, the character of their people, and the unique aspects that Uganda offers in contrast to other countries.

Prominent and influential figures from Uganda voiced their opinions on his post, educating him about the virtues of living in Uganda. They also pointed out that Nigeria faces its own challenges, including civil unrest, and so many other issues that Uganda is not facing.

Here are some of the responses to Uncle Koke’s post:

“@uncle_koke_esuo⁩ thanks for coming to Uganda, we welcome you again. Which parts of Uganda did you go to?? ALL THE 3 countries you have mentioned have their worst and best… if you go to a place that has works going on for improvement and judge by that then, you have not seen UG,” MjanjaKhamis wrote.

Former Speaker of Parliament, now First Deputy Prime Minister of Uganda and Minister for East African Community Affairs, wrote, “But has anyone tried to take a flight from Lagos to any other destination, the overbooking, the passengers carrying luggage on their heads into the plane, the rush to get seats on the plane with no order, you can be left even if you have a “confirmation “traffic gridlock @.”

“A Nigerian commenting about another African country 😂😂😂 maybe he first needs to tour his own country… most of these guys only know Lagos… I’m just saying 😂😂,” Comedian Patrick Salvador laughed over it.

“It made me laugh. If he was from any other country, I would have accepted, but not Nigeria. We know Nigeria has rich people, but poverty is also biting them hard. Insecurity is hitting them hard. On average, 10 people are kidnapped for ransom on daily basis in Nigeria and he has guts to call other countries hell,” commented Easton Ndyabasa.

Well, as several other people dropped in to bash him, the comedian rushed to delete his post from his handle after Rwandans questioned his intention to put up such a post.

“Wherever this Uncle_Koke man is should be found and be made to answer questions. Like if Kenya and Rwanda have beautiful people, what is his description of the people in Uganda – ugly?” Ignatius Kabagambe asked.