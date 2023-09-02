Salvado honours veteran media person Christine Mawadri at ‘We Have Hit Refresh’ launch

By Nicholas Oneal

There is no better way to end a month of paying school fees than with an evening with good music, food and a cold drink.

Comedian Patrick Salvado Idringi was the best choice of MC to light up the evening on Thursday, August 31, at the launch of Castle Lite’s We Have Hit Refresh campaign at the Meat Guy on Third Street in Industrial Area, Kampala.

The party was on fire with the Janzi Band performing hit after hit. However, it was at that moment when Christine Mawadri, a pioneer broadcaster and queen of the breakfast shows on the Uganda’s FM radio airwaves from the 1990s, walked in that the party came to a standstill for the mature audience.

Mawadri’s appearance at the campaign made Davidson Wadada, the district manager, East Nile Breweries, run around in circles to find her a front seat.

Christine Mawadri, a pioneer radio presenter, at the Castle Lite experience at the Meat Guy in Industrial Area on August 31, 2023. Photo by Nicholas Oneal

A reveller was forced to ask a colleague, who that powerful woman who was making Wadada restless was.

Salvado aka the Man from Ombokolo had to pause his performance to honour Christine as he, too, was lost for words, upon seeing her.

The event saw notable personalities from Nile Breweries, socialites, and media figures coming together to experience the grand unveiling of Castle Lite’s fresh new look. Amidst the vibrant ambiance, attendees were treated to a series of enthralling performances, making it an unforgettable night.

Janzi Band performing at the Castle Lite experience at the Meat Guy in Industrial Area on August 31, 2023. Photo by Nicholas Oneal

Wadada, who represented the country director, infused his speech with the enthusiasm and energy, saying: “This campaign embodies our dedication to Nile Breweries’ legacy of excellence.”

As the speeches resonated with the audience, the entertainment unfolded in captivating fashion.

Fik Fameica performing at the Castle Lite experience at the Meat Guy on August 31, 2023. Photo by Nicholas Oneal

After Janzi Band, singer Fik Fameica further energised the atmosphere with his hits.

The night reached its zenith with the electrifying beats of Fem DJ, one of Kampala’s best, as he kept the dance floor alive and throbbing.

Revellers having photo moments at the Castle Lite experience at the Meat Guy on August 31, 2023. Photo by Nicholas Oneal

The We Have Hit Refresh campaign is not just a one-night affair. It marks the beginning of an exciting journey that will continue with activations and events across the country.