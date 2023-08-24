Salvado defends Champion Gudo from parents of Kampala Parents School

By Ahmad Muto

Comedian Patrick Salvado Idringi has refused to share the sentiments of a section of parents whose children study at Kampala Parents School (KPS) following the school’s interest in 10-year-old artiste Champion Gudo, who postures as the bodyguard of ghetto musician Alien Skin.

“As a parent of a child at KPS, I must say I’m not surprised at the reasoning of some of these so-called parents. I’ve left most of the KPS parents groups I was added in because of the shallowness in thinking of many parents. All I can say is KPS is doing something commendable. These so-called woke parents are woke for the wrong reasons. I’ve never seen any post from concerned parents about the state of the roads leading to KPS… we are a bunch of weak parents…” wrote Salvado.

Gudo became an issue after the school responded to the call of fellow young talent Felista Di Superstar requesting management to consider enrolling him like they did for her and rapper Fresh Kid.

The school, through Lawrence Muganga, the vice chancellor of businessman Sudhir Ruparelia’s Victoria University, responded by asking that they avail to them the young star to start the process of getting him to join the school.

This, however, irked a section of parents that didn’t hold back in one of the parents’ WhatsApp groups, with one particular submission by an angry parent going viral.

The parent argued that the integration of ghetto kids for free in the school, where it costs them an arm and a leg, is betrayal.

“By the school management simply choosing to freely integrate kids like the Champion Ogudos, Fresh Kid etc on free bursaries and give them free quality education which others pay for expensively becomes double-crossing,” part of the text read. But the parent conceded that “it is a good move to help these ghetto/street kids to go back to school, and indeed a good gesture of social responsibility…”