Salvado cancels ‘Africa Laughs’ show

By Alfred Byenkya

Comedian Patrick Salvado Idringi has cancelled the 2023 edition of the Africa Laughs show that was supposed to take place on August 12, 2023

“It’s sad to announce that it won’t be happening as scheduled due to unforeseen circumstances, but we soldier on, everything happens for a reason. We shall be back in part – 2,” the comedian announced on twitter with a watermarked poster bearing the word ‘Cancelled’.

He had invited Africa’s best comedians that included Basket Mouth, Celeste Ntuli and Alfred Kainga, in addition to Ugandans Dr Hillary Okello, Madrat and Chiko and Ehmah Napoleone.

Early this year, Salvado had confirmed June 2, 2023 as the date for the event, but changed it, saying he was preparing to hold two shows in the UK.

Salvado also went on to postpone his Africa Laughs UK shows, stating that some of the comedians he had booked hadn’t got visas yet.

The London show was scheduled to happen on June 11, 2023 and the one in Manchester City on June 12, 2023.

Salvado said he pushed the shows to November 2023 to allow him secure visas for the comedians who hadn’t received them from their home countries.