Saga withdraws skit claim, confirms engagement to Nini

By Ahmad Muto

Whoever followed the Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye season knows Adeoluwa Saga alias Saga displayed just one strength – the determination to win Anita Singh alias Nini over. However, now that he clearly has, he is seemingly unsure of many things.

During an interview with Nigeria’s Naija FM early this week, Saga claimed that what seemed like his engagement to fellow former housemate Nini two weeks ago was a skit.

Saga said he was shocked when he saw the ‘skit’ photos and video on the internet yet they were meant to be private.

However, he has now retracted his statement and said it was not a skit because he is not jobless to propose just to entertain people.

Saga explained that he and Nini had a brand engagement on the same day he planned to propose and so the two events happened.

He, however, asked their fans to let them enjoy their privacy.

Their fans have now asked them to stop sharing anything about their relationship and its progress, or lack of, because they look wild congratulating them and later having to withdraw.

Also, Saga has been told he is not the best representation of men, but a mumu (silly man in Nigeria), considering how he handled his relationship with Nini in Biggie’s house.