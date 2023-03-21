Wednesday, March 22, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home World News Sacked Facebook moderators sue Meta in Kenya
World News

Sacked Facebook moderators sue Meta in Kenya

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

AFP

A total of 43 Facebook content moderators in Kenya who were sacked in January are to sue the social media behemoth’s parent Meta for unfair dismissal, according to a statement published on their behalf Monday.

Meta, which also owns Instagram and WhatsApp, is seeking to slash its workforce by around a quarter inside six months as the tech sector endures bumpy times with Facebook, which became Meta in late 2021, notably battling a slowdown in online advertising.

“In January, 260 content moderators working at Facebook’s moderation hub in Nairobi, Kenya, were told that they would be made redundant by Sama, the outsourcing firm that has run the office since 2019,” the statement read.

“Overnight, these moderators doing critical safety work for East and South Africa lost their jobs.

“In the biggest legal challenge yet to Meta’s African operations, 43 moderators at Facebook’s Nairobi moderation hub are suing the social media firm and its outsourcers for sacking the entire workforce – and for blacklisting all the laid-off workers.”

Asked by AFP for a response, Meta did not immediately comment.

Last December, a Kenyan NGO and two Ethiopian citizens filed a lawsuit in Kenya against Meta, accusing the platform of not doing enough to combat online hate speech, and urged the creation of a $1.6 billion fund to compensate victims.

The action claimed that Meta promoted speech that led to ethnic violence and killings in Ethiopia by using an algorithm liable to prioritise or recommend hateful and violent content on Facebook.

You may also like

The porn star, the president and $130,000 in ‘hush money’

Trump to be arrested? US girds for drama

How AI ‘revolution’ is shaking up journalism

Ex-US president Trump says expecting ‘arrest’ on Tuesday

‘Jurassic Park’ actor Sam Neill reveals blood cancer diagnosis

‘The Wire’ star Lance Reddick dies at 60

Trump returns to Facebook, YouTube after two-year ban

TikTok facing ban on UK govt devices

Stormy Daniels meets US prosecutors in Trump probe — lawyer

Meta axes another 10,000 jobs in new round of cuts

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.