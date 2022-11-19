Saturday, November 19, 2022
Entertainment

Rwandan star set to headline Bafumbira’s Iwacu Heza fest

by Editorial Team
By Elisha Muloki

Josue Kayigire popularly known as Afrique is regarded by many as the biggest rising star in Rwanda.

  The singer who is behind the monster track “Agatunda” and “Nyash”, a collabo with Ugandans Kataleya and Kandle, has been selected as the highlight performer for the Iwacu Heza 5th edition.

The fest that is organized by Bafumbira World happens on Sunday 27, November at Hilltop Naguru. 

Revellers at a previous edition of Iwacu Heza. Photo. Elisha Muloki

According to Gilbert Nsanzimfura, one of the event organizers, the essence of the event is to bring people of a common heritage together to celebrate, network, and showcase to the world the very rich culture that the Bafumbira, the Banyarwanda and Barundi share.

Revellers during a previous edition of the Iwacu Heza festival.

“Aside from Afrique’s performances, there will also be cultural performances from the Ingyenzi cultural troupe. As a way of promoting our heritage, we shall also have performances from artistes who hail from Kisoro,” he explains.

Some of these include Slender MC, Jajja Lee, DJs Emmat, Slug Face and Gee Man.  The emcees of the day are TV personality Karitas Karisimbi and MC Angelo.

