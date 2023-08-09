Rwandan singer Element on why Ugandan music is more popular in their country

By Hussein Kiganda

Rwandan musician Fred Robinson Mugisha, also known as Element, renowned for his trademark jingle Eleeeh, has shed light on the prevailing trend of Ugandan songs dominating the music scene in Rwanda. The singer opined that this phenomenon has prompted numerous Rwandan artistes to seek recognition and collaborations across the border.

In an interview, the music producer, responsible for crafting beats for hits like Itara by Davis D, Caja by Real Emmy and Selebura by Bruce Melody, hinted at the disparity in achieving success.

Element indicated that Ugandan musicians find it easier to create buzz in Rwanda compared to their Rwandan counterparts. The preference for music from Uganda, Nigeria, Tanzania, and the Western world by many DJs in Rwanda raises questions, although Element speculates that the audience’s inclinations could be a driving factor.

The versatile producer, now embracing a singing career, recently visited the country to promote one of his latest tracks titled Fou De Toi, featuring Bruce Melody and Ross Kana.

Impressively, this song has already garnered a remarkable 4.7 million views on YouTube in just two months. Element’s creative contributions extend beyond singing, as his portfolio includes notable compositions such as Kashe and various instrumental pieces.

It’s noteworthy that several Rwandan singers have pursued collaborations with their Ugandan counterparts, leading to hit songs that resonated in both Uganda and Rwanda. Notable examples include Geosteady’s collaboration Owooma with Charly Na Nina, Rema’s romantic collabo This Is Love, with The Ben and Bebe Cool’s I Do with Charly Na Nina, all of which achieved significant popularity.