Wednesday, September 20, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Entertainment Rwandan poet Eric 1Key to headline eighth Kafunda Session
Entertainment

Rwandan poet Eric 1Key to headline eighth Kafunda Session

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Hussein Kiganda

Renowned hip hop poet, spoken word artist and singer Eric Ngangare aka Eric 1Key is set to grace the eighth volume of the Kafunda Session, scheduled for September 23, 2023, in Muyenga, Kampala.

Confirming his participation, the Poets Association of Uganda, via its X handle, announced that the artist would be a featured guest in this edition, sharing the stage with other talented Ugandan poets.

“The mixologist’s #kafundasession happening this Saturday shall feature poet Eric 1Key from Rwanda. He will be performing alongside various spoken word artists from Uganda,” the association shared.

Ngangare is best known for his Extended Play Expericmental, a collection of seven innovative tracks. He has earned recognition for his captivating performances at the Kwivuga Poetry Sessions, which have made a significant impact on Kampala’s cultural landscape since 2013.

The Kafunda Sessions serve as a monthly platform for poetry and spoken word, providing artists with an opportunity to express themselves artistically.

You may also like

DJs Nimrod, Zato trade barbs at Sheebah/Cindy musical battle

Recho Ray, Viper Ranking turn Kisubi varsity students wild during Urban TV...

Guests relish childhood memories at Kwepena festival

Sheebah Karungi thanks Nina Roz for the support

Mosh Ents International launched in Uganda, unveils three musicians

Revellers go down low as Ivuga Band launches weekly sessions at Canary...

Fally Ipupa set to perform in Arua and Kampala

Kenzo advises Ssuuna Ben to join music

I no longer need management – Kapa Cat

Mr. Henrie questions Geosteady remarks over missing concert

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.