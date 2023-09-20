Rwandan poet Eric 1Key to headline eighth Kafunda Session

By Hussein Kiganda

Renowned hip hop poet, spoken word artist and singer Eric Ngangare aka Eric 1Key is set to grace the eighth volume of the Kafunda Session, scheduled for September 23, 2023, in Muyenga, Kampala.

Confirming his participation, the Poets Association of Uganda, via its X handle, announced that the artist would be a featured guest in this edition, sharing the stage with other talented Ugandan poets.

“The mixologist’s #kafundasession happening this Saturday shall feature poet Eric 1Key from Rwanda. He will be performing alongside various spoken word artists from Uganda,” the association shared.

Ngangare is best known for his Extended Play Expericmental, a collection of seven innovative tracks. He has earned recognition for his captivating performances at the Kwivuga Poetry Sessions, which have made a significant impact on Kampala’s cultural landscape since 2013.

The Kafunda Sessions serve as a monthly platform for poetry and spoken word, providing artists with an opportunity to express themselves artistically.