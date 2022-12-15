Rugby Uganda Cup goes to Entebbe

By Johnson Were

In a bid to spread the sport countrywide, Uganda Rugby Union has taken the Uganda Cup to Entebbe.

This is the third time the Uganda Cup is moving out of Kampala district, with the first being in 2011 in Jinja when Kobs beat Pirates 29-5 and in 2021 in Wakiso district when Kobs beat Heathens 15-14.

Meanwhile, coaches Muhammad Athio and Robert Musinguzi welcomed the decision to take the final to Entebbe.

“Taking it to Entebbe is good to showcase the game outside Kampala and hopefully more fans will come in,” Musinguzi said.

Athio noted: “It is good to spread the game out of Kampala, and let’s hope it will not be a one-off.”

To reach the final, Heathens eliminated Kobs on a coin toss after a 16-16 draw and the Pirates beat Rhinos 30-8 in the semi-finals.

This Saturday, December 17, Uganda Cup final promises to be a bruising one as the Heathens take on the Stanbic Black Pirates in Entebbe.

The Pirates target replicating the 2017 Uganda Cup results when they beat Heathens 31-20 at Legends rugby ground, a year that saw them enjoy treble winning also the league and national 7s circuit.

Conrad Wanyama gave the Pirates an early 6-3 lead with his kicking abilities of two penalties and that is what they look up to.

Coach Bob Musinguzi told Saturday Sport that they are good to go, and the boys are doing well.

“We are in good shape only that some of our sevens players seem to be carrying injuries and we are waiting to if they can pass the fitness tests,” Musinguzi said.

Desire Ayera, Alex Aturinda, William Nkore, Timothy Kisiga, and Mubarak Wandera are the players that have been away on national duty with the Uganda sevens team in the Dubai and Cape Town 7s this month.

Scrum-half Wanyama and team skipper Ivan Magomu will have to sharpen their boots to score every penalty kick got.

However, the Heathens also target a win as coach Muhammad Athio targets a double having won the league unbeaten this year.

Whereas the Bweyogerere boys eye their third Uganda cup trophy, the Kyadondo boys are also targeting their 13th Uganda Cup title and that is what makes today’s game a bruising one.

“We are ready for the challenge. I know the boys are just recovering from the extra-time game in the semi-final against Kobs, but they are aware of what is required of them,” Athio said.

Athio will be beefing up his squad with the sevens players Aaron Ofoywroth, Claude Otema is expected to beef up the team.

Past winners

2022-?

2021-Kobs

2020- Not held -Covid-19

2019 -Kobs

2018-Kobs

2017-Pirates

2016-Heathens

2015-Heathens

2014-Heathens

2013-Heathens

2012-Kobs

2011-Kobs

2010-Kobs

2009-Heathens

2008-Kobs

2007-Pirates