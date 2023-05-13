Rugby grand finale is upon us. Which way is it going?

By Faith Kiai

Kobs v Pirates

Rams v Heathens

Mongers v Rhinos

Buffaloes v Impis

Hippos v Walukuba

Kobs and Pirates are 80 minutes away from making history as the final weekend of the Nile Special Rugby Premier League takes centre stage on Saturday, May 13.

Kobs have won 14 league titles, while Pirates are aiming for number two. The two numbers are vastly significant for both teams but in reality, it is a befitting conclusion to a season that has tested teams in all capacities.

It has been all about the twists and turns. From Kobs leading the table to Heathens then back to Kobs. While it was always a three-horse race, Pirates made a late surge that has brought them level on points with Kobs and now victory is in their sights if they can do certain things right.

Without a doubt, Kobs with their superior goal difference know a victory or a draw against Pirates may be enough while for Pirates only a win in their column will cut it.

Kobs’ coach Brian Makalama has tasked his team to do what they have done well so far and secure the victory.

“We aim to make sure we play well and do what we do best, play rugby, score in the game and win the game. We know it’s going to be a tough game; they have been playing their best. We are preparing for a tough encounter so we are there to compete and win,” Makalama explained.

Pirates go into this one popping with confidence but the reality of the matter is they have a lot of work to do.

“For the boys, the target has always been that we should win the season, we had a few hiccups along the way. The message has always been the same: go out there and get all the bonus points,” Pirates’ coach Marvin Odong commented.