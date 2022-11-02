Rotimi, Vanessa Mdee expecting second child

By Ahmad Muto

US-based Tanzanian singer Vanessa Mdee and her American-Nigerian fiancé, singer and actor Rotimi are expecting baby number two.

Rotimi took to social media to share the news with a photo of him holding Mdee’s bump with the caption: “Baby No.2 glory to God… it’s a girl.”



Their first child named Seven Adeoluwa Akinosho was born in September 2021.

In 2021, before the birth of their first child, the Power series actor said Mdee has been his greatest gift, one that has changed his life.

The pair met at the Essence Festival before going public shortly in 2019 and getting engaged in December 2020.

Rotimi was supposed to be on a date with another woman who cancelled it and then Mdee showed up. A talk that was supposed to take 15 minutes has now turned into two babies and perhaps counting.



Mdee quit music in 2020 and left Dar for Atlanta Georgia, US to live with Rotimi.

Mdee has been to Uganda several times, recorded a song, Nielewe with rapper Navio in 2018 and was a guest a few times on Urban TV and XFM.