Wednesday, November 2, 2022
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Top News Rotimi, Vanessa Mdee expecting second child
Top News

Rotimi, Vanessa Mdee expecting second child

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Ahmad Muto

US-based Tanzanian singer Vanessa Mdee and her American-Nigerian fiancé, singer and actor Rotimi are expecting baby number two.

Rotimi took to social media to share the news with a photo of him holding Mdee’s bump with the caption: “Baby No.2 glory to God… it’s a girl.”

Their first child named Seven Adeoluwa Akinosho was born in September 2021.

In 2021, before the birth of their first child, the Power series actor said Mdee has been his greatest gift, one that has changed his life.

The pair met at the Essence Festival before going public shortly in 2019 and getting engaged in December 2020.

Rotimi was supposed to be on a date with another woman who cancelled it and then Mdee showed up. A talk that was supposed to take 15 minutes has now turned into two babies and perhaps counting.


Mdee quit music in 2020 and left Dar for Atlanta Georgia, US to live with Rotimi.

Mdee has been to Uganda several times, recorded a song, Nielewe with rapper Navio in 2018 and was a guest a few times on Urban TV and XFM. 

You may also like

Spice Diana celebrates birthday with special needs children

Local artistes commiserate with Nigeria’s Davido over loss of son

Top Serena hotel jobs offered to foreigners without interviews

Film Club Uganda honours filmmakers who represented country at AMAAs

Man steals neighbour’s matooke, blames Satan

FRONASA veterans honour singing Sergeant Kifulugunyu

All Souls’ Day: Artistes honour the ones they lost 

📷 Chris Evans turns women on at Freedom City show

Entebbe hoteliers accuse churches, bars of chasing away tourists

Huawei supports MTN marathon with sh280m

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2022. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.