Rotary club of Munyonyo ends year in style

by Editorial Team
By Alfred Ochwo

It was an exciting and fun making venture as Rotarians capped the year.  

The Rotary club of Kampala Munyonyo organized a celebration dubbed gifting and family day held during the weekend in Munyonyo.

The club Chief Executive Officer Hans Nyanzi Mwogezakisa was elated and thanked the Rotarians for positively engaging in activities that uplifted the life of others. He challenged them to plan for the next course of action.

“We thank the director’s family and chair Ngege Buddy Group who exhibited a lot of creativity that made every one excited,” he said.

Ranah Atuhaire also surprised the club with the District Governor who threw a birthday party to spice up the night.

Peace Taremwa District Governor said “The warmth has to continue being fired up as we await to hand over in the next 6 months, thank you all of you for serving above self and may you all have a Merry Christmas and a happy 2023,

It was joyous moment as club members received gifts. Photo by Alfred Ochwo
Rotary members gleefully cut cake during the end of year party. Photo by Alfred Ochwo

