Roofings group, Centenary Bank partner to regreen Uganda

Roofings Group, has joined hands with the Centenary Group to plant trees throughout Uganda through the Centenary ecosystem.

The partnership was launched at the Roofings’ headquarters in Lubowa, where Roofings operates a tree seedling nursery that produces half a million seedlings annually.

The Corporate Affairs Manager of Roofings, Stuart Mwesigwa expressed delight at the partnership with Centenary, emphasizing alignment in sustainability values. He noted that climate change is affecting farmers and that floods are causing much destruction. This impacts the clientele of both Roofings and Centenary Bank.

Dr. Martin Kyeyune, the Corporate Affairs Chief at Roofings, highlighted several environmental sustainability initiatives within Roofings’ business operations. ‘We recycle acid that we use, and all our steel and plastic scrap; we have an air pollution control system and a waste management system…our goal is to minimize our impact on the environment,’ he said.

The partnership was launched at the Roofings’ headquarters in Lubowa. Courtesy Photo

Narayan Iyer, Chief Finance Officer at Roofings, recognized that the much-needed development of the country inevitably results in destruction of the environment to a certain extent. He said that it is good practice for key players like Roofings and Centenary to champion regreening Uganda. ‘Roofing’s goal is to support the planting of 10 million trees by 2030’ he announced.

Joseph Balikuddembe, the Executive Director of Centenary Bank appreciated the fact that this is a joint initiative between two local brands. He recognized the effects of the increasing population and commended Roofings for contributing to increasing the tree cover. He urged the public to join the cause for future generations.

Annabel Ogwang- Okot, the Chief Executive Officer of the Centenary Foundation emphasized Centenary’s commitment to the green agenda, derived from the Papal message. ‘’Collaborating with Roofings extends this initiative to various Centenary entities, including Centenary Foundation, Centenary Bank Malawi, hospitals, schools, churches, and SACCOS’’, she said.

The Roofings Group and Centenary Bank’s tree-planting alliance signifies a significant step toward environmental sustainability and responsible corporate citizenship. With a shared vision to plant millions of trees, this collaboration reflects the commitment of two influential entities to a greener and healthier future for Uganda.