Ronald Alimpa, wife welcome baby boy

By Alex Balimwikungu

Controversial singer Ronald Alimpa, who is still recuperating following injuries sustained in a fatal accident, has ever reason to smile.

We have learnt that the Lusuku lwa Cement singer and his wife welcomed a bouncing baby boy.

The Fresh Cuts Entertainment singer received his bundle of joy over the weekend, and it is the couple’s first child.

The excited Alimpa made an update about his family expansion via his Facebook page, where he shared a card revealing the baby’s gender.

Alimpa said both mother and infant are in excellent health. Congratulations