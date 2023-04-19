Wednesday, April 19, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Latest News Ronald Alimpa denies joining NRM
Latest News

Ronald Alimpa denies joining NRM

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Alfred Byenkya

Singer Ronald Alimpa has denied reports that he joined the National Resistance Movement (NRM)

He said that he cannot make the mistake of mixing politics with his fledgling music career

In a Television interview, he however said that he recently got a jig of performing for NRM members and thereafter he took a photo while wearing their party T-shirt

“ Yes its true I performed for NRM members recently and as an artiste,I cannot refuse to perform for any one as long as they have paid me to sing. After the show I took a photo with NRM people and then removed the T-shirt and went back home to rest since am still recovering from the Semuto road accident,” he said

He further said the gig was secured by his management and came to know that it was a political rally when he reached the venue

He added that his music is for everyone and doesn’t segregate people regardless of their race, background and tribe 

You may also like

Government, Facebook in advanced talks – ICT Minister Baryomunsi

Kadongo kamu artistes at loggerheads with distribution company

I am most followed female artiste, Spice Diana

Kenyan legislator goes back to school to chase dream career

Alien Skin cautioned about taking Khat in public

Big Tril rates the ‘big three’ on talent, business and showbiz

Mc Kats, DJ Mercy Pro survive thumping at Cask Lounge

Ray G rubbishes “big three” talk

Political parties, CSO’s in joint efforts to address climate justice in Uganda

UAP Old Mutual hosts Muslims to Iftar dinner

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.