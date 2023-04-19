Ronald Alimpa denies joining NRM

By Alfred Byenkya

Singer Ronald Alimpa has denied reports that he joined the National Resistance Movement (NRM)

He said that he cannot make the mistake of mixing politics with his fledgling music career

In a Television interview, he however said that he recently got a jig of performing for NRM members and thereafter he took a photo while wearing their party T-shirt

“ Yes its true I performed for NRM members recently and as an artiste,I cannot refuse to perform for any one as long as they have paid me to sing. After the show I took a photo with NRM people and then removed the T-shirt and went back home to rest since am still recovering from the Semuto road accident,” he said

He further said the gig was secured by his management and came to know that it was a political rally when he reached the venue

He added that his music is for everyone and doesn’t segregate people regardless of their race, background and tribe