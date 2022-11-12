Saturday, November 12, 2022
Ron Kawamara signs out as Jumia boss

By Kampala Sun writer

Jumia has announced the appointment of Vinod Goel, as its new Chief Executive Officer in Uganda.

Vinod takes over the leadership mantle from Ron Kawamara who has been at the helm for more than 10 years.

Kawamara is leaving to pursue a big impact opportunity that has presented itself, the company said in a statement.

Vinod will focus on making Jumia sharper and faster to delight more and more customers with their needs. Vinod will also work closely with partners and vendors to make Jumia their most preferred sales channel,” noted a statement from Jumia.

Vinod joined Jumia 18 months back as Head of Fulfillment overseeing operations across all Jumia markets. He played a pivotal role in making Jumia Express faster, cheaper and double the size in 1.5 years, and also steered set up of Dark Stores fulfillment operations.

Prior to Jumia, Vinod worked in Strategy, Finance and Supply Chain with Lafarge Group, a French conglomerate, and was based in Europe, Asia and Africa.

He has also worked as a software engineer in India earlier in his professional career. Vinod earned a B.S.  in Engineering and also holds a dual MBA degree from MDI Gurgaon in India and ESCP Europe in London.

