Rock legend Tina Turner: A life in dates

Here are the key dates in the life of US singer and pop icon Tina Turner, who died Wednesday at the age of 83 after a long illness:

November 26, 1939: Born Anna Mae Bullock in Tennessee into a poor farming family. Develops an early love of singing at her church choir.

1956: Meets rhythm and blues group musician Ike Turner in St Louis, Missouri, and later joins his band Kings of Rhythm.

1960: Ike changes her name to Tina Turner and they form the musical duo the Ike & Tina Turner Revue. Over the next 15 years, the couple will have 25 records on the charts.

1962: She marries Ike Turner in Tijuana, Mexico.

1978: The couple divorce.

1984: Releases first solo album, “Private Dancer”, which includes “What’s Love Got To Do With It”, Turner’s most successful single and winner of two of her eight Grammy Awards.

1985: Stars opposite Mel Gibson in “Mad Max Beyond Thunderdrome” as the fearsome community ruler in a post-apocalyptic world.

1986: Bestselling autobiography “I, Tina” reveals bombshell details about domestic abuse during her marriage to Ike Turner.

1993: Release of “What’s Love Got To Do With It” based on Turner’s life, starring Angela Bassett as Tina Turner.

2013: Becomes a Swiss citizen and marries German music producer Erwin Bach.

2017: Undergoes a kidney transplant. Bach was the donor.

2018: Death of her eldest son Craig aged 59.

2022: Death of her son Ronnie of complications from colon cancer aged 62. Turner has two other children.

2023: Legendary singer dies at the age of 83 after a long illness.