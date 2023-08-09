Robin Kisti hails Alien Skin as brilliant independent thinker

By Ahmad Muto

According to former television host Robin Kisti, sensational singer Alien Skin has learnt the ropes of local entertainment real fast and how to create buzz to stay on top of the news.

Kisti stated that as much as the fans and supporters of singer-turned-politician Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine are angry with Alien, he is still relevant and the media is still interested because of that.

“Alien Skin is a star and TVs will still call him for interviews. Regardless of who he fights, they will still call him. It works for him as far as pushing the brand forward. He does not feel like pleasing fans,” explained Kisti, who was appearing on a local television station this week.

Then she added that one of the Sitya Danger singer’s greatest attributes is he is a “very independent thinker who does not listen to people often” and she thinks he is brilliant.

Real name Patrick Mulwana, Alien Skin became the subject of trolling after he said he wouldn’t mind a collaboration with President Yoweri Museveni and a tour of the ghetto. Being heavily associated with Bobi Wine, the comments angered the fans of singer turned politician Bobi’s fans, who accused Alien of betraying them.