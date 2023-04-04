Robin Kisti crawls back to ex

By Alex Balimwikungu

Veteran media personality Robinah Nambooze aka Robin Kisti has crawled back to her ex, Mark Asiimwe, hardly a year after they went their separate ways.

The two were inseparable following a lovely kukyala ceremony held in November 2021.

As many awaited their wedding the following year, 2022, Robin Kisti called it off, claiming she needed to ‘breathe’.

Following their split, Asiimwe alluded to the fact that he was like a donkey in the relationship – always being told what to do and yet he still shouldered the family burden.

It appears since their split, Asiimwe has been on Kisti’s mind far too often.

Kisti on Tuesday, April 4, shared a video kissing Asiimwe and captioned it: “I do what makes me happy, so let me eat my boy in peace (two smiling face emojis).”

In defence of her man, who is more than five years younger, Kisti recently said she prefers younger men because she is assertive in the relationship.

“I won’t deny it, I like younger men,” said Kisti.

Whether they are back for good, we can only speculate but one thing is certain. Robin Kisti looks complete around him.