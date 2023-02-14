Rob Walker looking to groom a Ugandan sports commentator

By Alfred Byenkya

One of Big Eye’s social media fans named Musana Faizal has boldly asked the singer to stop singing “silly” songs.

In a recent tweet, Musana asked Big Eye to instead invest in good music which will compel international promoters to look for him

“Bro, Big Eye Star Boss, just make good music, you will get those international connections yourself, otherwise with those silly songs of yours, those connections won’t be of any help to you. First sing well, then we shall start from there because you have been singing rubbish for the last 10years,” he wrote

The singer has been in the news of recent because of his comments where said that that him and other Ugandan musicians would have been successful like Eddy Kenzo but Kenzo’s habbit of not sharing his international contacts with them is the reason why he is not successful in being nominated in international awards like Grammy’s

Buule Gabriel Chrispus, a Kampala based lifestyle and entertainment journalist also disagrees with Big Eye’s assumptions over Kenzo’s success

“It is not about contacts as you presume, none of the mentioned artiste is even an Academy member and they haven’t even worked with and Academy member to qualify their works for submission,” he responded

He added that Kenzo can’t be accused for the failure of an industry where people like Big Eye assume that a song like indicator can make him be nominated in an international award

“Above all, Grammy awards honor artistic achievement, technical proficiency and overall excellence in the recording industry, without regard of Big Eyes fragile ego or the number of times you attend burials. Ugandans need to see you prosper in the area of music by attaining artistic achievement and technical proficiency,” he added

Nick Melody, a fan and a follower of Eddy Kenzo also says it’s not about contacts but rather hard work that is most considered in getting nominations

“It’s out of his hard work. Big eye work hard success does not come on a silver plate. I really don’t think Eddy Kenzo has got the best music but at least I acknowledge his hard work. He has been in position to maintain his bar high,” he posted on Big Eye’s post

He has now released a song called connections and has asked the public to listen to it because it has the message he has been talking about musicians being selfish

During the lockdown when musicians were not allowed to hold concerts because of covid-19, Big Eye produced quick song asking the National resistance Movement party to pay him over shs.400M for performing on their campaign trails from 2011 but never succeeded in getting the money