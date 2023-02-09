Rob Walker: How beer made him a darling in Uganda

By Ahmad Muto

British sports commentator Robert Joseph Walker, popularly known as Rob Walker who has charmed sports fans with his witty remarks and knowledge of the Pearl of Africa has since returned to the country since his last visit in 2017. Officially invited by the government through Uganda Tourism Board (UTB), he will be here for 11 days giving speeches, engaging in TV, tourism, education and athletics discussions.

His first 24 hours were about meeting public officials. On his Twitter, he shared a clip of a drive around Kampala with the caption: “Amazing first 24 hours back in Kampala. Many thanks to all the dignitaries who took the time to meet me & fascinating trip to Parliament. Day ended with sprint finish to get to an interview. Journalism lecture today.”

He has also revealed on Monday, 06, 2023 while enroute that he was looking forward to seeing Olympic gold medalist Joshua Cheptegei’s training facility.

“@Joshuacheptegei1 Touching down in your capital tonight at 11pm. In Uganda till 15th. So good to be coming back. Hope to see your training facility gathering pace! If you need a partner for a warm down jog – let me know! I packed my running stuff!”

The British sports commentator, television presenter and freelance reporter Robert Joseph Walker at the State House Entebbe on 8th February 2023. Photo by PPU/ Tony Rujuta.

In 2021 during the Tokyo Olympics, Walker who was a commentator watched Peruth Chemutai clinch the women’s 3,000 meter steeplechase that earned her a gold medal prompting him to quip that Ugandans were going to drown in beer – Nile Special – in celebration.

Ugandans online were fast to argue that he gave Uganda huge publicity and his knowledge about a local beer brand was equally stunning. That comment alone he said earned him 5,000 more followers on Twitter in just hours, offers of a second wife and herds of cattle.

During the Olympics, he also gave Vision Group a shout-out, adding that he was ready to help Uganda in the areas of sports and education.

While the Olympics was ongoing, the then State minister for sports, Hamson Obua revealed to parliament that the ministry had extended an invitation to Walker because he “proudly talked about Uganda’s beautiful features.” He praised Uganda as one of the friendliest countries one can ever visit.

Via Twitter, Walker accepted the invitation and tweeted: “It will be brilliant to come back to Uganda for the first time since 2017.”

He went ahead to make more commentary about Uganda on thesportsman.com blog.

He argued that Uganda is underrated in the region by those that have not been here, but having experienced Uganda many times on projects uplifting the youth, he learnt about its people and languages.

“The icing on the cake from my perspective was being noticed in Uganda! I have been there many times for youth work and love the country. As such, I know a few phrases of the local language and have a passing knowledge of the Geography and culture,” he added.