Rob Walker flies presidential chopper to Teryet

By Ahmad Muto

British Sport commentator Rob Walker finally got to complete one of the objectives of his trip to Uganda – checking on Olympic gold medalist, Joshua Cheptegei and the training facility.

His trip to Kapchorwa was swiftly facilitated by President Museveni who let him use his presidential Mi-17 helicopter on the trip to the National High Altitude Training Center in Teryet. It came after meeting the president on Wednesday, February 8, at State House, Entebbe.

Walker, highlighted the feat on Twitter emphasizing that this is a “trip of firsts.”

“@GovUganda @ExploreUganda As if this week couldn’t get any more surreal, we only got to Kapchorwa to see @joshuacheptegei1 because we were kindly loaned use of the President’s official personal helicopter. This has most certainly been a trip of firsts!” he tweeted.

President Yoweri Museveni (right) hands over a Uganda Athletics Federation (UAF) official Track suit Jacket to a British sports commentator, television presenter and freelance reporter Robert Joseph Walker (center) in the presence of the Uganda Athletics Federation (UAF) President Dominic Otuchet (left) after a meeting with the Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) members at the State House Entebbe on 8th February 2023. Photo by PPU/ Tony Rujuta.

He also shared a photo while in Kapchorwa with Cheptegei and Jacob Kiplimo, plus a number of other athletes with the caption: “@joshuacheptegei @GovUganda This incredible week continued with a trip to meet Ugandan World Cross Team yest. Joshua & Jacob were on great form & are ready to go. Great to see you Joshua. You are maturing into an elder statesman for Uganda. Long may it continue.”

On Monday, Feb 6, while on his way enroute to Uganda, Walker indicated that via a tweet that he was looking forward to checking on Cheptegei and his training facility in Kapchorwa.

“@joshuacheptegei1 Touching down in your capital tonight at 11pm. In Uganda till 15th. So good to be coming back. Hope to see your training facility gathering pace! If you need a partner for a warm down jog – let me know! I packed my running stuff!”

In 2021 during the Tokyo Olympics where he was commentator, Walker hit a solid relationship with Ugandans because of his knowledge about the country and its love for beer. He particularly mentioned after Peruth Chemutai scooped gold in the 3000m steeplechase that Ugandans where going to celebrate the victory by galloping bottles of Nile Special.

He is set to be in Uganda for 11 days promoting sports tourism under the auspices of the Uganda Tourism Board (UTB).