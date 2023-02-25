Roast & Rhyme’s Double Black band raring to go

By Joan Murungi

The Double Black Band has been into existence for one year. It comprises four members namely; Ernest Otim who works as the it’s bassist and music director, Joel Muwanguzi the keyboardist, Emma Omong the drummer and Fidel Mambo the guitarist.

The four met as friends that had love for Afrobeat music seven years ago. They worked together for seven years since they had the same passion for executing music with great excellence.

The Double Black band have vowed to whip the crowd into a frenzy. Photo by Joan Murungi

Last year, Swangz Avenue spotted them and took them over. They are currently being managed by Swangz Avenue’s events manager Jaylor Birungi.

According to her, Double black band thrives off being different from the rest for its uniqueness and how they package their craft individually. That is something that should be embraced by the music industry.

The band has done several back ups for many artistes. Photo by Joan Murungi

“We can give away everything but we can assure you that good production is on top of our priority list. You won’t be disappointed.”

The quartet has played and toured a number of places in Uganda through musical tour gigs, concerts and cooperate company parties. Some of these include Azawi’s concert, Winnie Nwagi’s concert and the quinness bright house edition. They also entertained revealers during last year’s Roast and Rhyme edition.

They have also worked for musicians like Fille, Nutty Naithen, Rickman, vinka, Apass, Fefe Busi, The Mith, Bella, Zaabu Josh, Hypeman Paul, Kitaka and many more.

“In concerts, we’ve backed up Azawi and Winnie Nwagi. We have also played band for other artists on their shows and live performances.” Earnest Otim revealed.

The band plays all genres of music and this is done according to what’s needed for that specific performance they are preparing for. To them, musicians like Beyonce, Usher, Davido, Wizkid, and Burna Boy are their musical influencers. They have a dream of making their brand international.

Double black band is currently working on an album that will come out later this year.

While speaking to the Kampala Sun, Otim revealed that the brand name Double black was generated through the circumstances they found themselves working in.

“We were doing sound check when lights went off and we continued to play. With that, double blackness came from there.”

It will also be entertaining reggae music lovers during this Sunday’s Roast and Rhyme that will be happening at Jahazi pier