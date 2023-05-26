Roast and Rhyme returns to Jinja for second ‘Nyam on the Nile’ edition

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

Roast and Rhyme is making a return to Jinja for its second edition called ‘Nyam on the Nile.’

The three-day picnic event, organised by Swangz Avenue, will take place from Friday, June 30 to Sunday, July 2, offering thrill-seekers an unforgettable experience on the picturesque banks of the River Nile.

The event promises a blend of urban entertainment and exciting activities, catering to the increasing demand for domestic tourism among adventure enthusiasts.

The festival will kick off on Friday night with a bonfire, where attendees will be treated to freestyle music, karaoke, and poetry, all while indulging in delicious wild roasted meats at the beautiful Source of the Nile Gardens in Nile Park.

Swangz Avenue’s Benon Mugumbya (second-left) and other guests at the 2022 All-White Roast and Rhyme brunch at Forever Resort, Njeru in Jinja

On Saturday, festival-goers will explore the numerous tourist attractions that Jinja has to offer, including the awe-inspiring Source of the Nile. They will also have the opportunity to engage in adrenaline-pumping activities like tubing, quad biking, horse racing and bungee jumping.

As the sun sets on Saturday, guests will gather at the Source of the Nile Gardens in Nile Park to enjoy a relaxing evening by the banks of the Nile River.

The night will feature live music performances by top artistes, accompanied by an after-party featuring the most sought-after DJs in the industry.

The festival will conclude on Sunday with an all-white brunch starting at 10:00am, held at Forever Resort Njeru.

At the brunch, attendees can savour a variety of cuisines while enjoying soulful music performances, providing a perfect winding down experience for all.