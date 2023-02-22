Roast and Rhyme Reggae edition: memorable outfits from the past years

By Emmanuel Ssejjengo

Every occasion calls for its own fashion. At the mention of the word reggae, there are colours that come to mind. And not just colours but also the garb, and the style. And when you here of a festival dubbed Reggae Nyam Nyam, it should give you a hint of going beyond the reggae to the nyam nyam.

MC Roger Mugisha pulled off a trendy Rastafarian look. with a head sock. Photo. Nicholas Oneal

So, we oofer free advice on how you should appropriately dress for Sunday’s edition of Roast and Rhyme, the edition titled Reggae Nyam Nyam. The first rule is on colours. For a reggae do, don the popular reggae colours, which come in two flags- one Ethiopian and the other Jamaican.

He exposed his toned body for the cameras. photo by Nicholas O’Neal

It is green, yellow and red (in that order) for the Ethiopian choice. Ethiopia is where the roots of the reggae prophets are, that place where the Zion train will carry Rastafarians at the point of redemption. The other choice of green, gold and black, the Jamaican choice, to represent the country that is said to have founded the music genre.

Representing Jamaica and Kikuubo. Photo Nicholas O’Neal

The ideal material should be cotton, a reminder that the true reggae ambassadors fought against slavery suffered in the cotton plantations in the Caribbeans (Because to know our destiny, we must know our history). However, anything else that makes you comfy can do.

He looked cool in a dashiki during the Reggae Roast and Rhyme fest. Photo by Nicholas Oneal

Then when you come to the cut, you should keep it sexy and sassy, simply because this is the nyam nyam; where you either nyam or you are nyamed. Skimpy is mostly for the dancehall and reggaeton lovers. For those who love Lovers’ Rock, go for the sassy- the one that teases your partner or “potential”. Roots fans are too serious to be diverted by flesh so you the cut does not matter, it is the colour combination.

Skanking for Jah. Rastafarians clad in their outfit enjoy the music. Photo by Nicholas Oneal

Over the years, there are a few Roast and Rhyme Reggae Nyam Nyam fans that have got it right. Others were almost there. Some were just subtle, with a head sock, a scarf, socks, earrings, sandals – just those little things that mean a lot. Now, go shopping for the right stuff. Sunday is not far.