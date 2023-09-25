RnB star Usher Raymond to headline Super Bowl Halftime show

By Reagan Ssempijja

When a musician ticks the Super Bowl Halftime performance off their bucket list, then they have most probably attained the holy grail of musical performances.

Next year, following an announcement by Apple Music, Roc Nation, and the NFL, on Sunday, September 24, American Rhythm and Blues star Usher Raymond will headline the show.

The 2024 Super Bowl Halftime show will take place on February 11, at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

To show his excitement, Usher said in an interview with Variety: ”It’s an honour of a lifetime to finally check the Super Bowl performance off my bucket list. I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything they’ve seen from me before. Thank you to the fans and everyone who made this opportunity happen.”

Usher follows quite a grandeur edition of the 2023 Super Bowl where Rihanna was the headliner. Before her, was a combined line-up of hip-hop juggernauts Dr. Dre, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent, and Mary J Blige, in 2022.

For context, the Super Bowl halftime show is always quite a spectacle, so much so that millions of fans across the world tune in every year to catch a glimpse of it. Needless to say, many of those who fervently enjoy the performances, have not a slight idea of what the Super Bowl is all about.

But to help you kill the ”ignorance is bliss” energy next year, the Super Bowl is an annual final championship game of America’s National Football League. This has been so since 1966.

Like your regular football games, there is always a halftime session during the course of the game, and to spice this up, musical performances featuring the A-listers are always staged, hence the famous Halftime show.

For an artiste like Usher, whose vocal ability is just as good as when he chooses to dance, fans can only look forward to a hit-heavy halftime show. If Rihanna could dance with a significant baby bump, Usher can only take it a notch higher.

These shows are always synonymous with splendid production, displaying out-of-the-world lighting, stage, and impeccable sound. Perhaps our event organisers can learn a thing or two.