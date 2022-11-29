Rio Ferdinand endorses Ghetto Kids for World Cup final showdown  

By Alex Balimwikungu

For a World Cup tournament, when Waka Waka star Shakira was omitted as a star performer, it was anyone’s chance to steal the limelight.

Uganda’s amazing dancers, the Triplets Ghetto Kids, have taken the chance to steal the show. The kids, presently in Qatar, have been so amazing, there are calls for them to perform at the closing ceremony of the Qatar 2022 World Cup on December 18.

Among those who have shown support is former England star Rio Ferdinand.

He wants the group to perform at the pregame of the World Cup Qatar 2022 final.

In a video showing Ferdinand dancing and having a good time with the Ugandan dance group, he asks FIFA to make it possible for the Ghetto Kids to perform at the final.

“In the final, that’s when the best are going be playing, but we need the pregame to have the best dancers, the Ghetto Kids. FIFA, we need these guys!” he said.

Ferdinand then went ahead to dance with them and there were beautiful wide smiles on the kids’ faces. Such an adorable moment you should catch.

Ferdinand’s endorsement comes at a time Argentinian ex-Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero also danced and enjoyed a good time with Ugandan dance group Triplets Ghetto Kids.

The group left for Qatar earlier this month on an all-expenses paid trip to Qatar ahead of the 2022 World Cup tournament.