Rihanna, rapper Asap Rocky expecting baby number two

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko



On Sunday, February 12, RnB sensation Rihanna put up an exhilarating performance at the Super Bowl.

In what many people are calling one of the coolest pregnancy announcements of all time, Rihanna showed up for her Super Bowl halftime show performance rocking a subtle yet un-ignorable pregnancy belly.

Her performance and outfits left many revellers wondering whether the musician was pregnant again or not.

After her performance, a representative from her camp confirmed that the Umbrella musician is indeed expecting her second child with partner ASAP Rocky.



The news came as a shock to many people because Rihanna had just given birth to their first baby whose name hasn’t been revealed to the public just nine months ago.



The 34-year-old musician has always been known for being unpredictable in the way she does her things and craft.