Monday, February 13, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Top News Rihanna, rapper Asap Rocky expecting baby number two
Top News

Rihanna, rapper Asap Rocky expecting baby number two

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko


On Sunday, February 12, RnB sensation Rihanna put up an exhilarating performance at the Super Bowl.

In what many people are calling one of the coolest pregnancy announcements of all time, Rihanna showed up for her Super Bowl halftime show performance rocking a subtle yet un-ignorable pregnancy belly.

Her performance and outfits left many revellers wondering whether the musician was pregnant again or not.

After her performance, a representative from her camp confirmed that the Umbrella musician is indeed expecting her second child with partner ASAP Rocky.


The news came as a shock to many people because Rihanna had just given birth to their first baby whose name hasn’t been revealed to the public just nine months ago.


The 34-year-old musician has always been known for being unpredictable in the way she does her things and craft.

You may also like

Nince Henry, DJ Crim clash over starvation claim

Anne Whitehead stings Kakwenza again on violence against women

MPs Ssegirinya, Ssewanyana granted bail after 524 days in prison

Big Brother Titans: Jenni O and Mmeli evicted

📸 Makerere University’s 73rd graduation gets underway

Bobi Wine saved me from being a ‘world reject’, Barbie gushes

Ykee Benda raps Bushingtone over Dre Cali

Rob Walker flies presidential chopper to Teryet

American filmmaker to produce $32m movie in Uganda

Turkey earthquake: Six Ugandans rescued, 5 missing 

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2022. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.