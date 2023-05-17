Thursday, May 18, 2023
Home Top News Rihanna finally reveals name of baby
Top News

Rihanna finally reveals name of baby

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Abia Kaitesi

Barbadian superstar Rihanna and her American rapper boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, welcomed a baby boy in May 2022 after they began dating in 2020.

However, the couple remained tight-lipped about the boy’s name until his first birthday when it was finally revealed it.

On Saturday, May 13, proud daddy A$AP posted sweet photos and videos of the couple and their son on Instagram with a caption that included his son’s name.

“WU TANG RZA  IS DA THE CHUREN” Happy 1st Birthday To My 1st Born. RZA,” he wrote.

The WU-TANG-themed birthday snaps included several family shots, plus a cute video of the little one looking at himself on screen.

The boy was given the name in honour of rapper RZA, the leader of the Wu-Tang Clan, an American hip hop collective formed in Staten Island in 1992 that comprises RZA, GZA, Method Man, Raekon, Ghostface Killah, Inspectah Deck and the late Ol’ Dirty.

Some of the groups songs include Protect Ya Neck, C.R.E.A.M and Severe Punishment.

Real name Robert Fitzgerald Diggs, RZA is also an actor, filmmaker and record producer. In the 1990s, RZA was arrested and accused of shooting a man. RZA was successfully able to argue that the bullet had been fired in self-defense.


