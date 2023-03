By Mariam Nakalema

Singer Ricardo Omuto aka Richard Kibaale has survived an accident on Jinja Road.

The Awo singer was heading for the burial of his father, who died on March 17, in Jinja Hospital when the incident happened.

Although Ricardo escaped with minor injuries, one of the car occupants, believed to be his sister, is in critical condition.

They were rushed to hospital for treatment.

The burial of Ricardo’s father is to take place on March 21, 2023 in Jinja.