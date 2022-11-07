Revolution of clothes as Guiza Fashion is launched

By Ivan Kabuye

Right from her grandmother’s inspiration, Guiza desired to come up with a fashion brand depicted in her grandmother’s name called Guiza.

Friday 5th November 2022, was the Guiza Fashion Launch that happened at the Motv industrial area, lots of fashion lovers and famous models attended the event to witness the revolution of clothes in the fashion sense.

A model clad in a Maroon gown on a walk way during the Guiza Fashion Show at Motv industrial area . Photo by Ivan Kabuye.

The night was kick-started off with a kid’s Fashion show, where the little models displayed a collection of several fashion outfits right from causal, bridal to wedding clothes on a runway.

Models on the runway displayed a couple of fashion clothes and styles. Start with the Kimono style, a Japanese outfit blended with an African touch.

A model clad in a black suit, cut walking during the Guiza Fashion Show at Motv industrial area . Photo by Ivan Kabuye.

Another Fashion style displayed was the Kaftan fashion style, an afro urban style where models got dressed in an afro way starting with the hairstyle.

Fashion lovers enjoying the runway during the Guiza Fashion Show at Motv industrial area. Photo by Ivan Kabuye.

Models also displayed Glamour dresses on the runway with several colors that matched the models themselves.

It’s the male models that inspired the crowds with their suits displayed in several fashion styles and colour.

A model clad in yellow bridal dress cut walking during the Guiza Fashion Show at Motv industrial area . Photo by Ivan Kabuye.

The fashion launch was an interesting event as it didn’t only involve modeling but also a comedian who goes by name of Daniel Omara came onto the stage with stunning jokes that cracked revellers rid as they laughed hard.

A model displaying a flourish dress as she models on a walk way during the Guiza Fashion Show at Motv industrial area. Photo by Ivan Kabuye.

The event was wrapped up by also some amazing performances from the Wembly dancing group.