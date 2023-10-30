Revellers throng ‘Unheard’ movie premiere

By Hussein Kiganda

Excited attendees flocked to the premiere of the movie Unheard, at Century Cinemax Acacia Mall in Kampala on October 27, 2023.

Despite the venue being packed, moviegoers continued to pour in, filling up every seat and even occupying the steps to catch a glimpse of the film.

The event commenced with a glamorous red carpet affair at 5:00pm, featuring a photo session and a showcase of diverse fashion sensibilities.

Expressing his delight over the overwhelming turnout, the movie’s producer, Polly Kamukama, emphasised that the event underscored the local appeal of Ugandan movies, dispelling the misconception that Ugandans do not enjoy their own films.

He mentioned that the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) had funded the project under their Content Development Support Programme initiated in 2021, aiming to bolster the local film industry.

The lovers in the movie, ‘Unheard’ , Rasta and Grace, pose for a photo at the premiere at Century Cinemax Acacia Mall in Kampala on October 27, 2023. Photo by Hussein Kiganda

Set in a quaint fishing village in south western Uganda, Unheard narrates the extraordinary journey of a young mother of one, who defies a deeply entrenched cultural tradition, ultimately emerging as an unexpected hero within her community.

The director of the movie, Joseph Ssebaggala, also known as Zenken, revealed that the most challenging aspect during production was the logistical issues posed by the hilly terrain of the Kigezi region and the language barriers encountered during filming.

Revellers enjoy a photo session with the cast of ‘Unheard’ at Century Cinemax Acacia Mall in Kampala on October 27, 2023. Photo by Hussein Kiganda

“Filming in the hilly Kigezi region presented significant challenges, especially for our cast, who were not accustomed to such landscapes. Climbing those hills for every shoot was particularly demanding,” Zenken explained.

Jackline Katusiime, the lead actor in the movie, shared that grasping the intricate nuances of her character took time and multiple readings of the script. She emphasised the importance of disconnecting her real self from the character she portrayed on screen.

“The initial reading of the script only provided me with a basic understanding of my character. However, with multiple readings, I delved deeper into the role, disconnecting my real self to fully embody the character in the movie,” Katusiime elaborated.