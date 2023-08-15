Revellers thrilled at ‘Monica’ movie screening

By Hussein Kiganda

Moviegoers flocked to the highly-anticipated screening of Monica, a film directed by Richard Mulindwa, at the National Theatre in Kampala on August 13, 2023.

The movie commenced around 8:00pm.

Prior to the screening, attendees had the chance to take photos with the cast and crew.

The film unfolds with a beautiful love story centred around Monica (portrayed by Hawart Nasasi), a student and Moses (played by Mulshid Mugabire), a welder.

Their romance blossoms, only to be tested when Monica becomes pregnant. The situation takes a darker turn as Monica seeks refuge at Moses’ against her stern father’s objections, and then the impact of COVID-19 strikes.

The cast and crew of he movie ‘Monica’ addressing guests at the National Theatre on August 13, 2023. Photo by Hussein Kiganda

The couple’s fragile yet persistent love faces further challenges due to COVID-19 restrictions. The situation worsens when Moses is incarcerated for violating these restrictions, adding more obstacles to their path.

The movie evokes a mix of emotions – joy, laughter, sadness, and tears – while carrying a deep message for scholars and young individuals striving to endure hardships.

After the movie screening, Mulindwa shared insights with the attendees.

He revealed that the film was crafted during the lockdown, drawing inspiration from the difficulties experienced by youth and families during that time.

“We produced the movie amidst the lockdown, drawing from the prevailing circumstances. My aim was to shed light on the challenges faced by families and scholars,” Mulindwa explained.

Mugabire also opened up about the film, saying it was created in just four days. Despite the challenge, he expressed his happiness at receiving applause from the audience for his performance.

The film not only entertained, but also served as a reflection of the struggles faced by many during a difficult period.