Revellers stage own show during karaoke launch

By Hussein Kiganda

Revellers who attended the launch of karaoke sessions at Canary Hotel in Bukoto, a city suburb, on November 14, made quite an impression as the organisers called upon them to showcase their talents.

Planned karaoke singers initially set the stage abuzz with vibrant performances, but the atmosphere truly came alive when enthusiastic attendees seized the mic to exhibit their vocal prowess.

Upon requesting a song of their choice, the DJ promptly displayed its instrumental and lyrics on a wide screen for the eager participants. Laughter and joy permeated the venue as some revellers, undeterred by the occasional struggle, took turns singing, cheered on by the lively crowd. Even individuals in their 50s couldn’t resist the infectious vibe, belting out songs they cherished from their teenage years.

Noteworthy performances included Joey’s rendition of My Church, a captivating delivery of Woman Smart by a participant identified as DLT, and RS Elvis from Radio One stunning the audience with his flawless rendition of Shaggy’s Boombastic.

RS Elvis of Radio One singing Boombastic by Shaggy during the karaoke session at Canary Hotel in Bukoto, a city suburb, on November 14, 2023. Photo by Hussein Kiganda

While some attendees hesitated to showcase their vocal abilities, opting to enjoy delectable meals and drinks from their seats, uproarious reactions were reserved for popular songs such as Can I Get A Halleluya, Matilda, and Son of a Preacherman.

The session culminated with a group of revellers uniting to energetically perform several reggae songs, reminiscent of the exuberant style of late South African singer Lucky Dube.

One reveller expressed gratitude for the opportunity to sing their own songs, hailing it as an innovative platform that allowed them to unveil talents hidden beneath the surface.

“I used to be a singer in school, but my parents wanted me to focus on education. I never thought I would sing again. With more practice, I believe I’ll improve the next time I participate,” shared a female traveller after her karaoke performance.