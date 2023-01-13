Abeeka Band remembers Allan Kanyike

By Dickson Ndugwa

Weeks after party man Allan Kanyike aka Dynamite passed on (December 22, 2022), hangout joints are still remembering him.

Kanyike was the life of the party, dancing to anything, as long as it was good music. He enjoyed live band music, the most, with his fedora hat and signature arm dance move with eyes closed.

Besides Old Tymerz Bar in Ntinda, where he was a common face, Karibu Bar and Grill in Bugolobi remembered him on Wednesday, January 11, as Abeeka Band performed.

The band started performing at 10:00pm. As they wrapped up their live band performance, band member Pages sang Forever by Jose Chameleone. The revellers started dancing like Kanyike.

Guests imitating Allan Kanyike’s dance moves at Karibu Bar and Grill in Bugolobi, Kampala on January 11, 2023

Pages of Abeeka Band performing at Karibu Bar and Grill in Bugolobi, Kampala on January 11, 2023